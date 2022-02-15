Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 63.0%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

GMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 413,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

