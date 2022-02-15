Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Decreases By 29.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAC by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

