Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Declines By 36.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KAHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,503. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.