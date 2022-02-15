Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Grows By 64.1%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
LYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 603,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
