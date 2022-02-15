Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rises By 59.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MNTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.