Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 35.5%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

