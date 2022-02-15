Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Rises By 63.7%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$4.31 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

