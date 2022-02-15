Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Rises By 73.1%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,749 shares of company stock worth $57,317,970 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

