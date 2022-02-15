Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 54.2%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 72,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. NightFood has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

