Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 54.2%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NGTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 72,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. NightFood has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
NightFood Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NightFood (NGTF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.