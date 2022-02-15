Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Grows By 71.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.