Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Grows By 63.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 30,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.