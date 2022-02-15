Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 29.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.