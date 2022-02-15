Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 29.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
