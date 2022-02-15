Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 70.2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

