Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Decreases By 35.7%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STAB opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Statera BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Statera BioPharma by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Statera BioPharma

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

