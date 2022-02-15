Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Drops By 34.7%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.1 days.

Shares of SWMAF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.