Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Drops By 34.7%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.1 days.
Shares of SWMAF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
