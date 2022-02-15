Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 31.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 871.7 days.
Shares of TELNF opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $18.45.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.