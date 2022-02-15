Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 34.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 890 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.