Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 31.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

