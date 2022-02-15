Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 31.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.
About Ucore Rare Metals
