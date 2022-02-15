Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 36.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,200 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

