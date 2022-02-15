Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Decreases By 29.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.