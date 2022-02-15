Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 55.0%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,666,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,523,000 after acquiring an additional 996,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,508,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,246,000 after buying an additional 139,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,263,000 after buying an additional 125,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the period.

