Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 55.0%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $66.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
