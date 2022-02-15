ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 million, a PE ratio of -241.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 238.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

