Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,949.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $84,047.76 and $2,949.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

