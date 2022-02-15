Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

