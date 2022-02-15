Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

