Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$697.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.97.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

