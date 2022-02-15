Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $325,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

