Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.97

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.97 and traded as low as C$18.39. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 22,261 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.97. The company has a market cap of C$697.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.