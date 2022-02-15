Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

