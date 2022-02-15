Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 93,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 250,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Software-as-a-Service – Retail, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

