Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 93,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 250,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silverlake Axis (SLVFF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.