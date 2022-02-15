Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.