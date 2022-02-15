Singapore Exchange Limited Announces Dividend of $0.84 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

