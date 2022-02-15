SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.44. The firm has a market cap of C$108.47 million and a P/E ratio of 34.08.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$89,227.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,242.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $230,838 in the last ninety days.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

