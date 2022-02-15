Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40.
About Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP)
Read More
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.