Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

