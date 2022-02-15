Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SZZLU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.