Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,407 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

