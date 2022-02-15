Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

