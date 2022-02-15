Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

