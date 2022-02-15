Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 264,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,252,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Get Skillz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.