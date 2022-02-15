Skrumble Network Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $142,859.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105605 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

