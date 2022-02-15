SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 111.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

