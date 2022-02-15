Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$32.94 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at C$204,129.20. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 in the last quarter.

ZZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.