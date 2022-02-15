SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $369.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.79 million. SLM reported sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SLM by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SLM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

