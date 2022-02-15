SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of SLM worth $101,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,151,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

