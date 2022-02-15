SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.86% of SmartFinancial worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.