Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $20,422.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,490,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,784,414 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

