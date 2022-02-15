SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

