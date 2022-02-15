Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,413 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.70% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

