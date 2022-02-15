Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,352 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 156,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,629 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19,816.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

