Solanium Reaches Market Cap of $74.01 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $74.01 million and $1.76 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

